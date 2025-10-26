Russia Launches At Least Five Drone Strikes On Zaporizhzhia District, Over 1,700 Houses Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy launched at least five drone strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the attack, more than 1,700 households were left without electricity," the statement reads.

Private houses, a sports facility, and utility buildings were damaged in the attack.

Energy crews will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Preliminarily, according to the regional administration, no casualties have been reported.

An air raid alert is currently ongoing in the region.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia region more than 660 times over the past day.