Russian Drones Strike Transport Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region

According to Ukrinform, Koriukivka Mayor Ratan Ahmedov reported this on Facebook.

"On the evening of October 26, the enemy carried out drone strikes on transport infrastructure facilities," he wrote.

As a result of the attack, suburban rail service between Snovsk and Bakhmach has been temporarily suspended.

The mayor added that damage assessment and repair efforts will begin on October 27.

The Ukrainian Air Force also reported the movement of enemy drones toward the Chernihiv region.

As Ukrinform previously reported, an enemy drone struck an enterprise in Chernihiv, causing a vehicle fire.

