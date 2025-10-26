403
Israeli Occupation Forces Attack UN Peacekeeping Forces In Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 26 (KUNA) - The Israeli occupation forces carried out Sunday twin assaults on the United Nation peacekeeping forces in Lebanon.
"This afternoon, at about 5:45 p.m., an Israeli drone came close to a UNIFIL patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade. Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot towards the peacekeepers," the UNIFIL said in a statement, adding that no injury or damage was caused by the Israeli attacks.
It, however, noted that these assaults followed an earlier incident in the same location in which an Israeli drone flew over the UNIFIL patrol in an aggressive manner. The peacekeepers applied necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone.
The UNIFIL stressed that these actions are in violation of Security Council resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty, and show disregard for safety and security of the peacekeepers implementing Security Council-mandated tasks in southern Lebanon. (end)
