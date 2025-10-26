Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From October 27 To October 31, 2025


2025-10-26 07:00:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for a dynamic week in global markets with critical economic events from October 27 to October 31, 2025.

Monday kicks off with a holiday in New Zealand, featuring Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout, Eurozone's German Ifo Business Climate Index, U.S. Core Durable Goods Orders, and South Korea's GDP.

Tuesday brings Australia's CPI, Eurozone's GfK German Consumer Climate, India's Industrial Production, Mexico's Unemployment Rate, and U.S. CB Consumer Confidence.

Midweek, Wednesday highlights a holiday in Hong Kong, Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows, Canada's BoC Interest Rate Decision, Eurozone's Spanish GDP, U.S. Crude Oil Inventories, and Japan's BoJ Interest Rate Decision.

Thursday includes Brazil's IGP-M Inflation Index, Mexico's GDP, U.S. GDP, Eurozone's German CPI and ECB Interest Rate Decision, and Japan's Industrial Production.

The week concludes Friday with Brazil's Unemployment Rate, Eurozone's Core CPI, U.S. Core PCE Price Index, Canada's GDP, and United Kingdom's Nationwide HPI.


Monday, October 27, 2025
All Day Holiday: New Zealand – Labor Day

Brazil

07:25 AM EST (08:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)

Mexico

08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) Trade Balance (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.944B)
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) Trade Balance (USD) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.609B)

Eurozone

05:00 AM EST (10:00 AM CEST) German Ifo Business Climate Index (Oct) (Cons: 88.1, Prev: 87.7)
05:00 AM EST (10:00 AM CEST) M3 Money Supply (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 2.7%, Prev: 2.9%)

United States

08:30 AM EST Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.1%)
10:00 AM EST New Home Sales (Sep) (Cons: 710K, Prev: 800K)

South Korea

19:00 PM EST (08:00 AM KST, Oct 28) GDP (YoY) (Q3) (Cons: 0.9%, Prev: 0.6%)
19:00 PM EST (08:00 AM KST, Oct 28) GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.7%)
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Brazil

No scheduled events

Mexico

08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.60%)
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) Unemployment Rate n.s.a. (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.90%)

Eurozone

03:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) GfK German Consumer Climate (Nov) (Cons: -22.0, Prev: -22.3)

United States

10:00 AM EST CB Consumer Confidence (Oct) (Cons: 93.9, Prev: 94.2)
16:30 PM EST API Weekly Crude Oil Stock (Cons: -, Prev: -2.980M)

India

06:30 AM EST Cumulative Industrial Production (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.80%)
06:30 AM EST Industrial Production (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.0%)

Australia

20:30 PM EST (11:30 AM AEDT, Oct 29) CPI (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 1.1%, Prev: 0.7%)
20:30 PM EST (11:30 AM AEDT, Oct 29) CPI (YoY) (Q3) (Cons: 3.0%, Prev: 2.1%)
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
All Day Holiday: Hong Kong – Chung Yeung Day

Brazil

13:30 PM EST (02:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -2.016B)

Mexico

No scheduled events

Eurozone

04:00 AM EST (09:00 AM CEST) Spanish GDP (YoY) (Q3) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.1%)
04:00 AM EST (09:00 AM CEST) Spanish GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 0.7%, Prev: 0.8%)

United States

07:00 AM EST MBA Mortgage Applications (WoW) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.3%)
10:30 AM EST Crude Oil Inventories (Cons: -, Prev: -0.961M)
14:00 PM EST Fed Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 4.00%, Prev: 4.25%)

Canada

09:45 AM EST BoC Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 2.25%, Prev: 2.50%)

Japan

23:00 PM EST (08:00 AM JST, Oct 30) BoJ Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 0.50%, Prev: 0.50%)

South Africa

02:00 AM EST (09:00 AM SAST) Private Sector Credit (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.86%)
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Brazil

07:00 AM EST (08:00 AM BRT) IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Oct) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.42%)

Mexico

08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.6%)
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) GDP (YoY) (Q3) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.0%)

United States

08:30 AM EST GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 3.0%, Prev: 3.8%)

Eurozone

04:55 AM EST (09:55 AM CEST) German Unemployment Rate (Oct) (Cons: 6.3%, Prev: 6.3%)
05:00 AM EST (10:00 AM CEST) German GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: -0.3%)
06:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.1%)
06:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: 6.3%, Prev: 6.3%)
09:00 AM EST (02:00 PM CEST) German CPI (YoY) (Oct) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.4%)
09:15 AM EST (02:15 PM CEST) ECB Interest Rate Decision (Oct) (Cons: 2.15%, Prev: 2.15%)

Japan

19:50 PM EST (08:50 AM JST, Oct 31) Industrial Production (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 1.6%, Prev: -1.5%)
19:30 PM EST (08:30 AM JST, Oct 31) Tokyo Core CPI (YoY) (Oct) (Cons: 2.6%, Prev: 2.5%)
19:30 PM EST (08:30 AM JST, Oct 31) Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: 2.5%, Prev: 2.6%)
Friday, October 31, 2025
Brazil

08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.6%)

Mexico

No scheduled events

Eurozone

03:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) German Retail Sales (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: -0.2%)
03:45 AM EST (08:45 AM CEST) French CPI (MoM) (Oct) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: -1.0%)
06:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Core CPI (YoY) (Oct) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.4%)
06:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) CPI (YoY) (Oct) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.2%)

United States

08:30 AM EST Core PCE Price Index (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.2%)
08:30 AM EST Personal Income (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.4%)
08:30 AM EST Personal Spending (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.6%)

Canada

08:30 AM EST GDP (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.2%)

United Kingdom

03:00 AM EST (07:00 AM GMT) Nationwide HPI (MoM) (Oct) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.5%)

The Rio Times

