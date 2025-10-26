403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From October 27 To October 31, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for a dynamic week in global markets with critical economic events from October 27 to October 31, 2025.
Monday kicks off with a holiday in New Zealand, featuring Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout, Eurozone's German Ifo Business Climate Index, U.S. Core Durable Goods Orders, and South Korea's GDP.
Tuesday brings Australia's CPI, Eurozone's GfK German Consumer Climate, India's Industrial Production, Mexico's Unemployment Rate, and U.S. CB Consumer Confidence.
Midweek, Wednesday highlights a holiday in Hong Kong, Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows, Canada's BoC Interest Rate Decision, Eurozone's Spanish GDP, U.S. Crude Oil Inventories, and Japan's BoJ Interest Rate Decision.
Thursday includes Brazil's IGP-M Inflation Index, Mexico's GDP, U.S. GDP, Eurozone's German CPI and ECB Interest Rate Decision, and Japan's Industrial Production.
The week concludes Friday with Brazil's Unemployment Rate, Eurozone's Core CPI, U.S. Core PCE Price Index, Canada's GDP, and United Kingdom's Nationwide HPI.
Monday, October 27, 2025
All Day Holiday: New Zealand – Labor Day
Brazil
07:25 AM EST (08:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) Trade Balance (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.944B)
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) Trade Balance (USD) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.609B)
Eurozone
05:00 AM EST (10:00 AM CEST) German Ifo Business Climate Index (Oct) (Cons: 88.1, Prev: 87.7)
05:00 AM EST (10:00 AM CEST) M3 Money Supply (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 2.7%, Prev: 2.9%)
United States
08:30 AM EST Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.1%)
10:00 AM EST New Home Sales (Sep) (Cons: 710K, Prev: 800K)
South Korea
19:00 PM EST (08:00 AM KST, Oct 28) GDP (YoY) (Q3) (Cons: 0.9%, Prev: 0.6%)
19:00 PM EST (08:00 AM KST, Oct 28) GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.7%)
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Brazil
No scheduled events
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.60%)
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) Unemployment Rate n.s.a. (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.90%)
Eurozone
03:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) GfK German Consumer Climate (Nov) (Cons: -22.0, Prev: -22.3)
United States
10:00 AM EST CB Consumer Confidence (Oct) (Cons: 93.9, Prev: 94.2)
16:30 PM EST API Weekly Crude Oil Stock (Cons: -, Prev: -2.980M)
India
06:30 AM EST Cumulative Industrial Production (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.80%)
06:30 AM EST Industrial Production (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.0%)
Australia
20:30 PM EST (11:30 AM AEDT, Oct 29) CPI (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 1.1%, Prev: 0.7%)
20:30 PM EST (11:30 AM AEDT, Oct 29) CPI (YoY) (Q3) (Cons: 3.0%, Prev: 2.1%)
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
All Day Holiday: Hong Kong – Chung Yeung Day
Brazil
13:30 PM EST (02:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -2.016B)
Mexico
No scheduled events
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST (09:00 AM CEST) Spanish GDP (YoY) (Q3) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.1%)
04:00 AM EST (09:00 AM CEST) Spanish GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 0.7%, Prev: 0.8%)
United States
07:00 AM EST MBA Mortgage Applications (WoW) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.3%)
10:30 AM EST Crude Oil Inventories (Cons: -, Prev: -0.961M)
14:00 PM EST Fed Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 4.00%, Prev: 4.25%)
Canada
09:45 AM EST BoC Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 2.25%, Prev: 2.50%)
Japan
23:00 PM EST (08:00 AM JST, Oct 30) BoJ Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 0.50%, Prev: 0.50%)
South Africa
02:00 AM EST (09:00 AM SAST) Private Sector Credit (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.86%)
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST (08:00 AM BRT) IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Oct) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.42%)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.6%)
08:00 AM EST (07:00 AM CDT) GDP (YoY) (Q3) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.0%)
United States
08:30 AM EST GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 3.0%, Prev: 3.8%)
Eurozone
04:55 AM EST (09:55 AM CEST) German Unemployment Rate (Oct) (Cons: 6.3%, Prev: 6.3%)
05:00 AM EST (10:00 AM CEST) German GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: -0.3%)
06:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) GDP (QoQ) (Q3) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.1%)
06:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: 6.3%, Prev: 6.3%)
09:00 AM EST (02:00 PM CEST) German CPI (YoY) (Oct) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.4%)
09:15 AM EST (02:15 PM CEST) ECB Interest Rate Decision (Oct) (Cons: 2.15%, Prev: 2.15%)
Japan
19:50 PM EST (08:50 AM JST, Oct 31) Industrial Production (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 1.6%, Prev: -1.5%)
19:30 PM EST (08:30 AM JST, Oct 31) Tokyo Core CPI (YoY) (Oct) (Cons: 2.6%, Prev: 2.5%)
19:30 PM EST (08:30 AM JST, Oct 31) Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: 2.5%, Prev: 2.6%)
Friday, October 31, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.6%)
Mexico
No scheduled events
Eurozone
03:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) German Retail Sales (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: -0.2%)
03:45 AM EST (08:45 AM CEST) French CPI (MoM) (Oct) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: -1.0%)
06:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Core CPI (YoY) (Oct) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.4%)
06:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) CPI (YoY) (Oct) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.2%)
United States
08:30 AM EST Core PCE Price Index (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.2%)
08:30 AM EST Personal Income (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.4%)
08:30 AM EST Personal Spending (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.6%)
Canada
08:30 AM EST GDP (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.2%)
United Kingdom
03:00 AM EST (07:00 AM GMT) Nationwide HPI (MoM) (Oct) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.5%)
