Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 26, 2025


2025-10-26 03:13:10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Uma Noite com Jesuton at Blue Note (Paulista), Carlos Ceiro y Los Seis Del Sur at JazzB (Vila Buarque), Pagode da Nicole at Galpão Zona Norte (Vila Maria Baixa), and Colete Curto at NaRua Bar (Imirim).

Also notable: Experimentos do Invisível at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes) and Baile da Massa Real on the rooftop of Edifício Martinelli (Centro).

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Uma Noite com Jesuton:“De Home a Hoje”
  • Why picked: Golden-hour Sunday voice-and-band set in SP's premier seated jazz room on Avenida Paulista.
  • Start: 19:00 (single set)
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note SP
JazzB - Carlos Ceiro y Los Seis Del Sur (latin jazz matinée)
  • Why picked: Sunny Sunday matinee with Cuban/Latin swing in an intimate downtown club.
  • Start: 14:00
  • Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Sympla - JazzB hub
Galpão Zona Norte - Pagode da Nicole (roda de domingo)
  • Why picked: Big North-Zone pagode with doors from the afternoon and festa rolling into the night.
  • Start: abertura 14:00
  • Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa
  • Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Galpão Zona Norte
NaRua Bar - Colete Curto (pagode & DJs)
  • Why picked: Easy, affordable Sunday stop in Imirim-cold beer, samba hits, and friendly crowd.
  • Start: late afternoon/evening (check ticket)
  • Address: Av. Eng. Caetano Álvares, 4528, Imirim
  • Tickets/Agenda: Clube do Ingresso - NaRua Bar
Also notable
  • Teatro Centro da Terra - Experimentos do Invisível (teatro/magia) - Start: 18:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Program: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" org/programaca.
  • Edifício Martinelli - Baile da Massa Real (rooftop) - Start: from 15:00; Address: Centro Histórico (terraço); Tickets: Sympla - event hub.
Suggested route

Day-into-night: 14:00 JazzB matinée → 16:00 swing to Vila Maria Baixa for Pagode da Nicole → 18:00 theatre option at Centro da Terra (Perdizes) → 19:00 Jesuton at Blue Note (Paulista) → optional late stop at NaRua Bar (Imirim).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Centro/Vila Buarque ↔ Paulista ↔ Vila Maria ↔ Imirim runs ~15–35 min by app rides on Sundays; set pickup points after shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving.
  • Blue Note & JazzB are seated-arrive a bit early for better tables; warehouse rodas can get lines by evening.

Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Oct 26, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

