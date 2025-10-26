São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 26, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 26, 2025
Also notable: Experimentos do Invisível at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes) and Baile da Massa Real on the rooftop of Edifício Martinelli (Centro).Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Uma Noite com Jesuton:“De Home a Hoje”
-
Why picked: Golden-hour Sunday voice-and-band set in SP's premier seated jazz room on Avenida Paulista.
Start: 19:00 (single set)
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note SP
-
Why picked: Sunny Sunday matinee with Cuban/Latin swing in an intimate downtown club.
Start: 14:00
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Sympla - JazzB hub
-
Why picked: Big North-Zone pagode with doors from the afternoon and festa rolling into the night.
Start: abertura 14:00
Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa
Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Galpão Zona Norte
-
Why picked: Easy, affordable Sunday stop in Imirim-cold beer, samba hits, and friendly crowd.
Start: late afternoon/evening (check ticket)
Address: Av. Eng. Caetano Álvares, 4528, Imirim
Tickets/Agenda: Clube do Ingresso - NaRua Bar
-
Teatro Centro da Terra - Experimentos do Invisível (teatro/magia)
- Start: 18:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Program: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" org/programaca.
Edifício Martinelli - Baile da Massa Real (rooftop)
- Start: from 15:00; Address: Centro Histórico (terraço); Tickets: Sympla - event hub.
Day-into-night: 14:00 JazzB matinée → 16:00 swing to Vila Maria Baixa for Pagode da Nicole → 18:00 theatre option at Centro da Terra (Perdizes) → 19:00 Jesuton at Blue Note (Paulista) → optional late stop at NaRua Bar (Imirim).Getting around & quick tips
-
Centro/Vila Buarque ↔ Paulista ↔ Vila Maria ↔ Imirim runs ~15–35 min by app rides on Sundays; set pickup points after shows.
Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving.
Blue Note & JazzB are seated-arrive a bit early for better tables; warehouse rodas can get lines by evening.
Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Oct 26, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
