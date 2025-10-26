403
Diplomacy Without Drama: U.S.Brazil Leaders Trade Warm Words, Not Concessions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 45-minute huddle between the presidents of Brazil and the United States in Kuala Lumpur lifted no tariffs but changed the mood.
Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump ordered their teams to start talks immediately on the 50% U.S. tariff wall hitting Brazilian exports and on U.S. sanctions aimed at Brazilian officials.
Trump called it“a great honor” and predicted“pretty good deals.” Lula labeled the exchange“frank and constructive.” A follow-on session slipped from Sunday night to Monday morning local time.
The story behind the photo-op: Both sides deliberately parked the most combustible issue-sanctions-so trade could move first.
Lula told reporters Bolsonaro's trial was lawful and offered full defense rights; Trump, who has voiced personal sympathy for the former president, did not engage.
That choreography matters: Brasília wants relief that can be measured in containers and price quotes; Washington wants room to negotiate without touching a political tripwire on day one.
What each side really wants now
Brazil: A sector-by-sector path to unwind parts of the 50% schedule and a signal that sanctions can be revisited if the temperature drops.
Lula also pitched Brazil as a stabilizer in Latin America and offered help to“pacify” tensions around U.S. operations near Venezuela.
United States: Progress that lowers domestic costs where it hurts-industrial inputs, selected consumer goods-without looking soft on sanctions.
The U.S. delegation's makeup (State, Treasury, USTR) signaled a trade-first lane with legal issues held in reserve.
The Kuala Lumpur read-through: This was scene management as much as statecraft. Trump kept the optics positive; Lula brought a list and a dealmaker's script, then took the business case to a Brazil–Malaysia forum, urging“balanced” trade and inviting Malaysian chip makers to expand production in Brazil.
Back in Brasília, congressional leaders praised the return of diplomacy to center stage. Both sides floated reciprocal presidential visits, with dates to be set.
What to watch next: Whether working groups can deliver a quick, sectoral softening of the 50% burden; whether any sanctions relief is sequenced to trade steps; and whether today's careful truce holds once negotiators leave the cameras behind.
