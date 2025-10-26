Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Noora Slams Aryan & Akbar For Cooking Separately


2025-10-26 03:13:06
Drama brews in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 kitchen! Aryan and Akbar, who aren't part of the kitchen team, cooked their own meal-sparking anger from Noora. She called them out for being selfish and irresponsible, reminding them the kitchen duties are shared among everyone in the house.

AsiaNet News

