Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Noora Slams Aryan & Akbar For Cooking Separately

Drama brews in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 kitchen! Aryan and Akbar, who aren't part of the kitchen team, cooked their own meal-sparking anger from Noora. She called them out for being selfish and irresponsible, reminding them the kitchen duties are shared among everyone in the house.

