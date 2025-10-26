'Managed To Shield Face': Delhi Acid Attack Victim Out Of Danger As Cops Launch Manhunt For Stalker

A 21-year-old woman suffered burn injuries after an acid attack near Lakshmibai College in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Sunday morning. Police said the attack took place around 10 am when the woman, a Delhi University second-year non-college student, was walking towards the college for an extra class.

Accused identified as stalker

The police identified the main accused as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, who had reportedly been stalking the victim for some time. According to the woman's statement, Jitender arrived on a motorcycle with two friends, Ishan and Arman.“Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw the acid at me,” the victim told police. She managed to shield her face but suffered burns on both hands.

Police investigation and manhunt

Police received a call from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital about the admission of the injured woman. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the site and collected evidence. "Raids are being carried out at multiple locations to arrest the three accused," a police officer said.

"Today, a call was received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the admission of a 20-year-old woman with acid burn injuries. The victim stated that she is a 2nd-year (non-college) student and had gone to Laxmi Bai College, Ashok Vihar, for her class. While she was walking towards the college, her known Jitender, resident of Mukundpur, along with his associates Ishan and Arman, came on a motorcycle. Ishan allegedly handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw acid on her. The victim tried to protect her face but sustained injuries on both hands. The accused persons fled from the spot. The victim further revealed that Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago. The Crime Team and FSL Team inspected the scene of the crime. On the basis of her statement and the nature of injuries, a case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered, and investigation is in progress," officials told ANI.

The student is receiving treatment at RML Hospital and is said to be out of danger. According to police, Jitender and the victim had an argument about a month ago, after which he began following her. Police are investigating if he planned the attack in advance.

Authorities condemn the attack

Local residents and college students expressed shock over the incident. Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken against the attackers. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) is also expected to seek a report from police on the case and ensure the survivor receives proper medical and legal support.