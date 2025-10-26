Producer SKN Appreciates Rashmika Mandanna's Commitment Did He Take A Dig At Deepika Padukone?

Producer SKN mentioned that Rashmika Mandanna doesn't set any limits on her working hours and is always available on set whenever needed. His comments seem to be a dig at another heroine.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming romantic drama 'The Girlfriend' hits theaters in November. After its trailer release, producer SKN praised her performance and strong work ethic.

At the trailer launch, SKN said, 'Rashmika Mandanna is the only Pan-India heroine who doesn't set conditions on working hours. She was always available and never complained.'

The trailer is sparking interest. Directed by Rahul Ravindran and releasing on Nov 7, 2025, the film explores the theme of toxic relationships in modern times.

Rashmika's emotional performance in the trailer is a hit. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel. SKN's comments about her are now trending online.

Netizens think SKN's praise for Rashmika's work ethic is a dig at Deepika Padukone, who reportedly has an 8-hour work limit, allegedly costing her roles in big films.