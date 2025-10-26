IND Vs BAN, Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoilsport In Team India's Chase Ahead Of Semifinal

Rain once again played spoilsport in the Women's Cricket World Cup as the final league match between India and Bangladesh was abandoned at Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Co-hosts India got some match practice ahead of their semi-final against holders Australia, but heavy downpour in the western Indian city left them with a no result.

India's Run Chase Spoiled by Rain

Chasing a revised target of 126 in 27 overs, India were 57-0 in 8.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana (34) and Amanjot Kaur (15) unbeaten when rain had the final say at the DY Patil Stadium. It was the sixth match of the 50-over women's marquee event to be abandoned due to rain, including five washouts in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo.

Kaur opened the innings for India after regular opener Pratika Rawal limped off the field when she twisted her ankle while fielding. Indian bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav and her 3-30, restricted Bangladesh to 119-9 in 27 overs.

Disciplined Bowling by India

India opted to field first after rain reduced the match to 43-overs-a-side. After play resumed, Bangladesh reached 39-2 in 12.2 overs when a heavy shower again interrupted play. After two hours and 14 minutes, play resumed with overs cut down further. Bangladesh kept losing wickets after skipper Nigar Sultana was run-out by a direct throw from Radha at backward point.

Sharmin Akhter (36) and Sobhana Mostary, who smashed 26 off 21 balls, attempted to hit back, but Radha broke through to dismiss Mostary and took a wicket in each of her next two overs. Fellow left-arm orthodox Shree Charani took two wickets and combined with Radha to make Bangladesh finish on a below-par total.

England will face South Africa in the first semi-final on Wednesday in Guwahati. India, chasing their first World Cup title, and seven-time champions Australia will clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday ahead of the final at the same venue on November 2.