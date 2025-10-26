'The Show Must Go On': Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan Mourn Satish Shah's Passing, Share Heartfelt Posts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Condolences and heartfelt tributes continue to pour in for the late Satish Sha since he passed away on Saturday. While his family, friends, and colleagues from the industry remained in solidarity at his cremation, the Bollywood fraternity has also offered their homage to Shah.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined the line of tributes as he shared an emotional message.

"Another day another work another quiet. Another of us passes away..Satish Shah, a young talent, has left us at a very young age.. And the stars they favour not.. to us all.. And these times of the grim.. it bodes not well to express in normalcy.. foreboding us in all at each moment.. It is in the ease to abide by that age old wordage.. but the show must go on.. and so it does as does life," Big B wrote in a blog post.

He further continued,“Each day an express of an alternate.. or wherever the 'show' must guide us to... hence.. even in distress and glumness despondency, the face of normalcy and the act of work, persists.. but no.. improper to pursue normalcy.”

Actor Salman Khan also paid his tributes by sharing a picture on X from a scene they shared together and captioned the post, "Known u since I was 15... life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji..."

Sushmita Sen, who worked with Satish Shah in 'Main Hoon Na', took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you for gracing our lives!! Rest in peace Sir, Satish Shah."

Vivek Oberoi penned a heartfelt note for the late actor, remembering his work and the kind personality that he had.

“They say, often clichedly, that someone could light up every room just by being in it. But Satish Shah sir truly was that person. He was a father to me on screen during my very first film, Saathiya, always patient, protective and ready with a joke to ease my nerves. He made Indravadan Sarabhai a character the entire country loved and those who knew him will remember him for his kindness and grace. Godspeed, sir. You will be deeply missed and forever loved,” Vivek wrote in an X post.

Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar also expressed their sorrow and paid tributes.

The comedy legend Johny Lever paid tribute to Satish Shah by recalling the actor's memorable contributions to the television and film industry. While sharing a throwback photo with the actor on his Instagram handle, actor Johny Lever wrote,“Feeling extremely sad to share that we've lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It's hard to believe. I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten.”

Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who worked with Satish Shah in the superhit film 'Mai Hoona Na', recalled her experience working with the actor. Farah paid tribute to the actor, saying, "Rest in peace. Dearest Satish, you were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes every day."

Anupam Kher shared an emotional video for Satish Shah after the actor's "shocking" demise. While remembering the actor, Anupam Kher described Satish Shah as a "knowledgeable" person."Shocking, it's shocking. I was with him in so many films. He used to make me laugh. He had great general knowledge. I used to bless him," said Anupam Kher.

In his tweet, Hrithik wrote,“I will never forget the kindness you extended to a newcomer like me on set. Your humour and legacy will continue to inspire. My deepest condolences to the family & friends.”

The late actor Satish Shah was bid a tearful farewell at his cremation, attended by his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Jamnadas Majethia, and Deven Bhojani.

Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications.

Over his prolific career, Shah appeared in a wide range of films, including the satirical classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), as well as hits like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, *Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Shaadi No. 1.

