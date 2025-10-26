Tourists Get Caught While Trying To Flee After Eating Lunch Worth ₹10,900

MENAFN - Live Mint) A bizarre incident occurred in the Abu Road area in Sirohi, Rajasthan. A group of tourists from Gujarat tried to flee a hotel without paying their ₹10,900 bill.

The group had stayed at the Holiday Hotel, where they ate, drank and rested. The hotel bill went up to ₹10,900. When asked to pay, they tried to escape in their Suzuki Baleno without settling the amount.

The owner said the tourists first rested in the hotel. Then, they ate and tried to leave without paying. The group included two young men and a woman, according to News18 Hindi.

| Viral Video: Postal officers' turf war erupts on stage as Nitin Gadkari looks on

The hotel owner quickly alerted the police, who immediately responded and joined the chase. Together, they intercepted the tourists near Ambaji Road in Abu Road.

At first, the group claimed they had no money. But, under police supervision, they eventually paid the full bill online. The hotel avoided any financial loss, thanks to the prompt action of the hotel owner and the police. The matter was resolved on the spot.

| Viral video: Virat Kohli speaks to Travis Head, who gets out soon after Social media reaction

A viral video of the incident has begun circulating on social media. In the video, the accused are asked why they refused to pay the bill while they travelled in luxury cars.

“Only in India, fraud can be settled with money. Ohh, you are a fraud. It's okay, settle the bill and move on. Ohh, you don't wear a helmet, no driving licence, settle the bill and move on. You were caught stealing from taxpayers, don't even have to settle, just leave the country and appear in a podcast,” came a sarcastic comment on Reddit.

When one user wondered if one could call Baleno a“luxury car”, another replied,“In India, a car is actually a luxury.”

| Viral video: 'Pookie' Irish man speaks to Marathi girlfriend's mother on Diwali

“Only 8% of the population owns a vehicle, and the traffic and pollution. Imagine if 92% people in the USA began owning a car in India, it would be suffocating,” posted another user.

Another user argued,“I don't understand why they mention the ethnicities of people committing crimes. Can't they mention a couple running off after not paying in a restaurant? Why do you have to put the whole Gujratis thing?”

“ ₹10,900 lunch bill for 3 people? Not sure who's trying to scam who,” came from another.