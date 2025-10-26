Karnataka News: Shivakumar Announces ₹5 Crore For Cubbon Park Development

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, stated on Sunday that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) would allocate a grant of ₹5 crore for the refurbishment and upkeep of Cubbon Park.

"Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh are iconic, and hence, announcing grants for them. The citizens have demanded a grant for Cubbon Park, and we will organise grants from the BDA and the Horticulture department. We will not allow construction of any kind in Cubbon Park. We will do everything to protect this park," Shivakumar said.

He added: "We are also thinking of organising some cultural programmes at Cubbon Park. I had brought my wife to Cubbon Park during the early days of our marriage. I used to spend time here during my days as a student leader. We are working on setting up tree parks on the lines of Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh around Bengaluru. We will not fell any trees for this initiative."

The Deputy CM also confirmed that the government would be reviewing the request to relocate the Karnataka High Court building.

However, despite several lawyers proposing the Race Course as a potential new site for the High Court, Shivakumar noted that there were "legal obstacles" inherent in moving the premises there.

"During a public function, the advocates and the Chief Justice had appealed for 15-20 acres of land for the shifting of the High Court. Will discuss this with the government. We will identify a suitable place, taking the Court also into confidence. Not much can be done as it is a historic monument and the space is a constraint now," he said.

"We can't set up the High Court outside the city, and hence we are trying to find the space within the city itself. Some of the lawyers mentioned the Race Course. But there are legal hurdles for that," he said.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chief Minister added that he has commissioned the fitting of high-specification CCTV cameras to carefully monitor public movement and activity within Cubbon Park.

"I have instructed the installation of hi-tech CCTV cameras to monitor movement in Cubbon Park. I have also instructed them to monitor the feed at the Commissioners' office. There have been requests for white topping of roads in Chikpete area, we will discuss this with the officials. Some have raised the issue of parking around the High Court; we will look into it. The 330-acre Cubbon Park has been reduced to 196 acres now. We all need to protect it. Contract buildings need to be removed," the Deputy CM said.