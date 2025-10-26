Preparations For Durbar Move Restart After 4 Years

File Pic

Jammu- The scramble to move the seat of power to Jammu has begun after a four-year hiatus enforced by the Lt Governor's administration 'Durbar Move' from the summer capital of Srinagar will be completed on November 3 with the opening of government offices in Jammu.

The practice, halted in 2021, was revived this year by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government.

The decision prompted a major facelift drive across the winter capital of Jammu as civic bodies rushed to spruce up and beautify offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 16, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered that the offices in Srinagar must be closed by October 31, hours after Abdullah announced restoration of the tradition introduced by Dogra rulers in 1872.

The decision has been welcomed by the people, especially Jammu traders, who treated it as a Diwali gift.

In 2021, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration scrapped the tradition, citing a complete transition to e-office, which, it claimed, could help save Rs 200 crore per year.