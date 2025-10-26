Kashmir Marks Third Death Anniversary Of Maulana Abbas

Masroor said the moderate stance demonstrated by the late leader ​in both religious and political fields will remain a guiding light for the community.

Srinagar: A spiritually uplifting commemorative gathering was held ​on Sunday in North Kashmir to mark the third death anniversary of the esteemed religious and socio-political leader, Maulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari.

The event, graced by prominent scholars, speakers, community figures and a large number of the late leader's admirers from across the Valley, paid rich tribute to his lifelong mission of unity, awareness and service to the community.

The ceremony ​held at Imambargah Gazidar, in Arampora, Pattan, commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by traditional Kashmiri Soz Khwani or Marsiya in memory of Ahlal-Bayat-e-Nubuwah. ​

ADVERTISEMENT

Several distinguished scholars and intellectuals shed light on Maulana Ansari's scholarly excellence, pious character and decades-long service to the Kashmiri community. The speakers described him as a guiding light, a symbol of unity and vigilance, and a devoted custodian of the Qur'anic and Hussaini mission. Prayers were offered for the elevation of his soul.

Addressing the gathering, the keynote speaker, Agha Syed Liaqat Hussain Mousavi, hailed Maulana ​A​bbas as not merely a revered cleric but also a visionary thinker, a sincere leader and a beacon of hope for the community.“His entire life remained dedicated to the promotion of Islam, the protection of Muslim unity and the defence of the rights of the people,” he said.“His leadership provided intellectual strength, practical moderation and conscious direction to Kashmiri Muslims.”