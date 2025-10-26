Bronwyn Milkins

My PhD research examined the role of pre-sleep worry, rumination, and attentional difficulties in predicting insomnia. Post-PhD I have investigated intimate partner violence in LGBTQ+ relationships and, more recently, trauma-related dissociation in children and adolescents.

