Presidential Library Holds Meeting With Prominent Cultural And Art Figures

A meeting with prominent cultural and art figures has been held at the Presidential Library of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati, Azerbaijan's prominent composer, People's Artist, and Professor Siyavush Karimi, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, and Deputy Chair of the "Culture that Unites Us" Public Union, Riad Guliyev.

The Director of the Presidential Library, Professor Afet Abbasova, acquainted the guests with the library's activities, rich collections, and ongoing projects. She emphasized that the Presidential Library attaches special importance to cooperation in the fields of science, culture, and the arts, highlighting the promotion of new creative initiatives as one of its priority directions.

During the meeting, the possibilities for joint cooperation in the cultural sphere and the realization of new projects were discussed. Ideas were exchanged regarding mutual initiatives in the fields of photojournalism, music, and exhibition activities.

In a creative atmosphere, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov and People's Artist, Professor Siyavush Karimi performed "Alagöz" (lyrics by Zeynal Jabbarsade), one of the favorite songs of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as a new composition by Siyavush Karimi, "Sen Yanımda Ol" (lyrics by Shahnaz Hashimova).

At the end of the sincere dialogue, the Director of the Presidential Library thanked the guests and wished them success in their future creative endeavors.

Additionally, Professor Afet Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, and photojournalist Reza Deghati discussed the possibility of organizing exhibitions dedicated to the Khojaly genocide, featuring photographs taken by Deghati, in the run-up to the anniversary of the tragedy.

Through such meetings, the Presidential Library aims to contribute to the promotion of national cultural heritage, strengthen creative connections, and expand cooperation with cultural and scientific figures.