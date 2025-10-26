Cloudy Weather Expected In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) The National Hydrometeorology Service has released the weather forecast for October 27 in Azerbaijan,reports.

The weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be mostly cloudy, occasionally overcast, and generally dry. However, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms during the night and morning of October 26-27. The north-western winds will occasionally intensify, but will be replaced by a mild south-eastern breeze during the daytime.

Night temperatures will range from 14 to 16°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 18 and 20°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 759 mm to 763 mm mercury. Relative humidity will be 80-85 percent at night and 60-70 percent during the daytime.

In Azerbaijan's regions, the weather will mainly be dry, although some areas may experience occasional rain and thunderstorms during the night. In certain locations, heavy rain, hail, and rain turning into snow in high mountainous areas are expected. Some places may experience occasional fog. The western winds will intensify in some areas during the night and morning.

Nighttime temperatures in the regions will range from 12 to 17°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 20 and 25°C. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be between 2 and 7°C, and during the day, they will range from 10 to 15°C.