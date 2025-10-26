Russian Forces Shell Kherson, One Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson City Council reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian forces opened fire on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 77-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and facial wounds," the statement said.

According to the city council, the injured woman has been hospitalized, and doctors are conducting the necessary examinations.

Read also: Elderly woman injured as Russians attack Nikopol district

As Ukrinform reported earlier, yesterday in Kherson, Russians dropped an explosive device from a drone, injuring a woman.

Photo: Fotokon – Fotolia