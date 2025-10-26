War Update: 71 Combat Engagements On Frontline Since Day Starts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, October 26, Ukrinform reports.

“Border settlements are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Bila Bereza, Chernatske, Chuikivka, Malushyne, Brusky, Shalyhyne in Sumy region, and Yasna Poliana, Arkhypivka, Lohy in Chernihiv region,” the statement reads.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy also carried out one airstrike, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 74 shelling attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders' positions four times near Vovchansk, Stroivka, and toward Bolohivka and Dvorichanske. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks toward the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked eight times near Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, and Torske. Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully stopped seven enemy attempts to advance, while one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy tried five times to break through near Vyimka, Pereizne, and Fedorivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russians have not conducted offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian invaders attacked nine times near Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Pleshchiivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have made 17 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoeconomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and toward Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. Six engagements are still underway.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Russian forces launched seven attacks near Sosnivka, Stepove, Oleksandrohrad, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, and toward Rybne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Mlynivka and Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Zaliznychne, and Nechaivka were struck by air attacks.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks near Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk. Additionally, the enemy launched airstrikes on Stepnohirsk, Veselianka, and Novoiakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted airstrikes on the settlement of Olhivka.

No significant changes have been recorded in other sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of October 26, 2025, Ukrainian forces have liberated 185.6 square kilometers of territory in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and cleared 243.8 square kilometers.