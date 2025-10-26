Russian Drone Hits Minibus In Sumy Region: Five Civilians Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A Russian drone hit a minibus on the highway near Mykolaivka community. Preliminary reports indicate that five people were wounded, including a minor,” Hryhorov stated.

According to him, one of the injured is in serious condition.

“The minibus, which was traveling in the direction of Sumy, burned down completely,” Hryhorov added.

He noted that scheduled public transport was not supposed to be operating on that section of the highway, since other routes have been designated for transportation.

All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled 31 settlements in Sumy region over the past day, causing damage.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration