Zelensky: UK Steps Up Support With Air Defense, Missiles And Drone Production

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an address

“And during this week, we have moved even closer to the decisions we need. I had a conversation with the Chancellor of Germany, and we are communicating with other European partners regarding the Patriots. I want to express my particular gratitude to the United Kingdom and France: there is a decision from France to provide Ukraine with additional Mirage fighter jets and air defense missiles, while the UK will continue to assist us with air defense by supplying missiles and producing interceptor drones – thank you for that,” Zelensky said.

He added that there are also new decisions on contributions to the PURL program from Finland and Spain.

“This is a mechanism for procuring American weapons, including those very missiles for the Patriots. We are working on this with full focus, and our defense arrangements with European partners are working clearly. We are preparing new projects – there will be more joint weapons production. And for the world to address Russia from a position of strength, we in Ukraine must stand on strong ground ourselves. It's crucial to always compare what the Russians were commanded to do and by when, with what they actually managed to achieve,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and the United Kingdom agreed on joint production of one thousand Octopus-100 interceptor drones.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine