President Of Kazakhstan To Attend Central Asia-U.S. Summit In Washington


2025-10-26 03:08:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the Central Asia-US summit in Washington, D.C., on November 6, Akorda's press service says, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reportedly sent a letter to US President Donald Trump expressing sincere gratitude for the invitation to participate in the summit.

"The head of state considers this initiative of the American leader to be timely.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he shares the main goals of President Donald Trump's domestic and foreign policy, in particular, the upholding of traditional values ​​based on common sense principles, as well as the American leader's desire to protect peace and security," the report says.

Trend News Agency

