King's Speech Places Jordanians At Center Of National Vision - Speakers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Officials, academics, and youth leaders highlighted Sunday that His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the throne, delivered at the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Parliament, placed citizens and youth at the center of Jordan's national vision, underscoring the leadership's commitment to national unity, sustainable development, and active youth participation in decision-making.Speakers told Petra that the King emphasized improving the performance of government institutions to ensure efficiency and transparency, strengthening the legislative environment, and enhancing the role of Parliament in lawmaking to serve citizens' interests.Rawan Al-Hyari, Assistant Secretary-General of the Al-Mithaq Party, said the speech highlighted Jordan's resilience in overcoming challenges throughout decades, praising the unity and steadfastness of Jordanians, with youth forming a key pillar of national strength and future development.She added that the King stressed the importance of the armed forces in protecting the homeland and its achievements, noting that national unity underpins all strategic and development initiatives. Al-Hyari also emphasized the speech's focus on continuing comprehensive reforms, updating the political path, and fostering active youth engagement in governance and public life.Retired Lieutenant Colonel and social activist Saleh Sata'an Al-Huneiti said the Speech from the Throne underscored national reforms within the broader modernization project, highlighting the development of government institutions for efficiency and transparency, legislative improvements, and youth participation in planning and implementation. He added that the King called for all citizens to play an active role in the development process and decision-making, with a focus on economic projects to improve living standards and create sustainable employment opportunities.Laith Al-Qhaiwi, a future strategies advisor, noted that the speech presented a long-term vision covering political, economic, and social reforms, with youth empowerment as a central theme to protect national achievements and enhance stability and development. He pointed to the King's emphasis on major projects in vital sectors, including industry, tourism, and renewable energy, alongside support for small and medium enterprises to expand job opportunities, improve public services in education, health, and transport, and strengthen cultural and social initiatives to foster national belonging.Al-Qhaiwi also stressed the importance of Arab and international cooperation to maintain regional security and stability, safeguard Jordan's interests, and uphold Palestinian rights, asserting that Jordanian youth are prepared to represent the nation and preserve its achievements. He highlighted HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein's symbolic presentation "as a soldier of Jordan" as an example of the Hashemite tradition of instilling values of leadership, duty, and loyalty through action rather than position, with youth as the cornerstone of continuing this national mission.