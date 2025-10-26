403
Jordan's Ryan Ahmad Wins Gold In Muay Thai At Asian Games In Bahrain
Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Jordanian national Muay Thai athlete Ryan Ahmad claimed the gold medal Sunday at the Asian Games held in Manama, Bahrain.
Ahmed defeated Iranian competitor Yasin Mousavi by knockout in the first round in the under-60 kg category.
The Jordanian fighter showcased remarkable performance throughout the competition, securing four consecutive victories. His win marked Jordan's second gold medal at the Games, following the national equestrian team's triumph in the team show jumping event.
Ahmad expressed pride in his achievement, stating that he gave his all during the Games to secure the gold and raise the Jordanian flag high.
