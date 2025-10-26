Zarqa Figures Hail King's Speech From The Throne As Defining National Moment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct. 26 (Petra) Public figures in Zarqa said that His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne at the inauguration of the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament marked a defining national moment and a bright chapter in the modern Jordanian state's journey.They noted that the speech carried noble messages and profound insights reaffirming that Jordan, despite surrounding challenges and regional volatility, continues its confident march on the path of reform, modernization, and nation-building.Speakers described the royal address as both a declaration of steadfastness and a message of hope, through which His Majesty outlined the features of the coming stage in language that inspires resolve.They emphasized that Jordan born in the heart of crises and strengthened through trials has never known defeat but has grown more resilient with every challenge, grounded in faith in God, the leadership's trust in its people, and the enduring awareness of national institutions of their duties and historic responsibilities.Jamal Shalabi, a political science professor at the Hashemite University, said the King's address instilled optimism and strength among Jordanians, noting that His Majesty spoke from a place of faith and determination, recognizing that nations are built through patience, confidence, and sustained effort.He added that the speech carried a core message of defiance to anyone betting on Jordan's weakness or retreat, stressing that the Kingdom remains strong in its principles, steadfast in its positions, and unyielding, as its leader fears none but God and draws strength from his absolute faith in his people, army, and security forces.Shalabi noted that His Majesty placed governments before a renewed national responsibility, calling for continued comprehensive modernization political, economic, and administrative while expanding investment horizons and stimulating growth. He underlined that the King reaffirmed that the future is built by will and action and that reform is not a temporary option but a deeply rooted approach in the Jordanian state's ethos.For his part, Director of the Zarqa Culture Directorate Mohammad Al-Zoubi said the King's speech reflected the depth of the Hashemite vision, which balances adherence to values with openness to development. He described it as exceptional in both timing and substance, addressing the essence of the national challenge: how to preserve achievements while confidently advancing toward the future without compromising Jordan's authentic identity or steadfast principles.He added that the address carried a sincere call for action, achievement, transparency, and participation, reaffirming that the Jordanian individual remains at the core of development and the foundation of national progress.Al-Zoubi stressed that the King's speech was not merely a protocol statement before Parliament but a comprehensive renaissance message outlining a new phase of national action based on mutual trust between leadership and people and on faith that a nation built on patience, dignity, and determination will continue to stand tall in the face of challenges and move confidently toward a future shaped by the resolve of its citizens and the vision of its leader.Meanwhile, Zarqa Educational Development Council Chairman Amer Wathaifi said the speech was filled with profound messages reflecting Jordan's consistent commitment to principle and clarity of stance, noting that the Kingdom never compromises its national constants or shifts its moral compass regardless of changing political winds or circumstances.He emphasized that Jordan's position on the Palestinian cause has remained clear, principled, and honorable, drawing strength from the righteousness of the cause and the Hashemite legacy of defending Jerusalem and its holy sites.Wathaifi described the royal address as a "document of faith and dignity," a source of reassurance for Jordanians, and evidence of a leadership that understands the magnitude of the challenges yet faces them with awareness, faith, and unwavering determination. He said His Majesty renewed the pledge to continue the comprehensive reform drive and to build a modern state founded on justice, equality, and equal opportunity.