Educators Say King's Speech Underscores Education Reform As Cornerstone Of National Progress

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) Educators affirmed that His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne focused on the importance of enhancing and developing the education sector in line with the transformations of the modern era, noting that the King gives top priority to education through shaping public policies that aim to advance the learning process and invest in human capital.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), they said the royal directives clearly emphasize developing the education system in accordance with technological and digital advancements to achieve outcomes aligned with labor market needs and deliver a high-quality education suited to the times.Former Minister of Education Fayez Al Soudi said His Majesty attaches great importance to education, as his speeches and discussions consistently highlight the need to strengthen the sector. He added that the King personally follows up on all educational development activities and initiatives.Al-Soudi explained that His Majesty has long sought to establish a comprehensive education system that includes multiple sub-frameworks to advance learning across all components the educational environment, the student, the teacher, curricula, classrooms, and targeted groups ensuring it keeps pace with today's rapid transformations.He added that in the age of digitization and artificial intelligence, it is essential to focus on the tools that enable the advancement of education to meet students' needs, societal demands, and the requirements of an evolving world, making Jordan a competitive and knowledge-driven society.Education expert Ajmal Al-Tuwaikat said the King's speech served as a "national compass," reaffirming that education is the cornerstone of building the future and that reforming the educational system is not a luxury but an existential necessity for a nation aspiring to excellence and leadership.He emphasized the need for a conscious and responsible move toward comprehensive educational reform that keeps pace with the digital age and focuses on critical thinking and creativity rather than rote learning, while strengthening national and moral values alongside scientific and technical competencies.Al-Tuwaikat stressed the importance of empowering teachers to become leaders of change rather than mere curriculum implementers and of creating motivating learning environments that nurture talent and keep pace with technology. He also called for curricula that inspire inquiry, innovation, and belonging, highlighting that investing in teacher training should be a national priority through continuous professional development programs aligned with modern education trends, enabling educators to effectively use digital learning tools and design interactive environments that foster 21st-century skills among students.For his part, education sector expert Ayesh Nawaiseh said the King's directives build on his broader vision within the Economic Modernization Vision, which spans all sectors including education and has already launched ambitious projects to reform the system and align it with global developments and labor market demands.He noted that the King reaffirmed education as a key pillar of improving Jordanians' quality of life, quoting His Majesty's words: "We must advance our education system to better meet the needs of our time." The King's message, he said, was a clear directive to modernize education in line with digital and technological innovations to produce outcomes responsive to future challenges.Nawaiseh added that the modern education system envisioned by His Majesty requires an enabling environment supported by advanced technological infrastructure including high-speed internet for smooth operation of smart systems, equipping schools with tablets, smart boards, and virtual reality tools to enrich learning, and employing AI-powered educational platforms. He stressed the need to train teachers to use these systems effectively and apply interactive learning tools and data analysis in classrooms.He underscored that transitioning from traditional education has become an urgent necessity, as the old model can no longer address modern challenges or deliver quality learning outcomes. Therefore, he said, the focus must shift toward applied education and digital smart systems that align with global technological progress.Meanwhile, education consultant and expert Faisal Tayeh said the King's prioritization of education reform in his speech requires all stakeholders to move swiftly from aspiration to execution, as "there is no luxury of time."He said that advancing the education system to meet modern demands calls for a fundamental transformation centered on preparing a generation equipped with the tools of the future curricula that foster critical thinking and innovation, qualified teachers who drive change, and strong links between education outputs and the ever-evolving needs of local and global labor markets.Tayeh stressed that all national efforts government, institutions, civil society, and parents must unite to ensure that education in Jordan becomes the engine of development, a key driver of economic growth, and a source of qualified talent that will carry Jordan forward in all fields, fulfilling His Majesty's comprehensive vision for modernization.