Arab Parliament President Congratulates Qadi On Election As Jordan's Lower House Speaker

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 26 (Petra) President of the Arab Parliament Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi congratulated Mazen Qadi on his unopposed election as Speaker of the Jordanian Lower House of Representatives and for earning the confidence of fellow MPs, wishing him success in fulfilling his national duties in service of the Jordanian people.In a statement, Al-Yamahi expressed confidence that Qadi's extensive experience will contribute to strengthening Jordan's parliamentary progress and its distinguished presence in regional and international forums.He reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination with the Jordanian Parliament within the framework of supporting joint Arab parliamentary action, defending the causes of the Arab nation, and advancing the aspirations of its peoples for security, development, and prosperity.