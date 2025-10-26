Professional Associations Council Hails King's Speech As Clear National Roadmap

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – The Professional Associations Council affirmed that the Speech from the Throne delivered by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the inauguration of the second regular session of the 20th Parliament provides a clear roadmap for the country's future, conveying confidence and pride in the Jordanian people and their institutions, and reflecting the steadfast Hashemite vision of building a strong state guided by its citizens and resilient amid challenges.In a statement, President of the Council and Jordan Engineers Association Abdullah Ghousheh said the royal address conveyed values of faith, dedication, and national belonging, while evoking the legacy of forebears who established Jordan on the foundations of pride and dignity, ensuring the nation remains steadfast in the face of crises and faithful to its Arab and humanitarian mission.Ghousheh added that the council appreciates the King's call to continue implementing the economic modernization vision, which supports growth, the establishment of major projects, attraction of investments, creation of job opportunities, enhancement of living standards, and improvement of public services. He noted the importance of advancing the education system, developing healthcare, and modernizing the transport sector as essential pillars of sustainable development.The council also commended the King's directives to advance political reforms, strengthen effective party and parliamentary work, and consolidate democratic practices, which constitute a key pillar of the modern Jordanian state.The statement affirmed that professional associations will remain active partners in the nation's development and modernization, pledging to continue their national and professional duties in service of the country and its citizens and to stand united behind the Hashemite leadership for the strength of Jordan, its people, army, and institutions.