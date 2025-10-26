Ajloun Figures Praise King's Speech As Roadmap For Reform, National Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Official and community figures in Ajloun commended the Speech fromn the Thgrone delivered by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Parliament, noting that it reflects a comprehensive royal vision to consolidate reform and advance national development across multiple sectors.Ajloun Governor Nayef Hedayat said the speech conveyed clear messages on promoting national unity and raising awareness of domestic and regional issues. He highlighted that the King's emphasis on continuing political and economic reform programs reflects a steadfast royal commitment to building an advanced Jordanian model of governance and sound administration.Firas Hanandeh, president of Ajloun National University, described the speech as a clear roadmap for the upcoming phase, focusing on enhancing political participation, economic and social empowerment, and strengthening the rule of law and institutions based on justice and active citizenship.Muawiya Annab, chairman of Ajloun Governorate Council, expressed pride in the speech's emphasis on creating an environment that fosters creativity and positive participation in building the future.Former MP Farid Haddad praised the speech for highlighting the role of Jordanians in protecting the nation and promoting its unity, stressing that Jordanians will remain a strong support for the Hashemite leadership in confronting challenges and maintaining national security and stability.Samir Farih, director of the Ajloun Culture Directorate, described the speech as a comprehensive national action plan guiding institutions to achieve the King's goals for reform and sustainable development, while reinforcing trust between citizens and the state to safeguard Jordan's security and enhance its regional and international standing.Safwan Al-Qudah, director of the Ajloun Awqaf Department, said the speech reflected a balanced vision grounded in national and religious values and reinforced Jordan's moderate role in defending Arab and Islamic causes, particularly the Palestinian issue and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their national soil.Ibtisam Freihat, a member of the Shura Party, noted that the King's support for the role of Jordanian women in leadership and administrative positions reflects his belief in their status as essential partners in development and decision-making, emphasizing that their political and economic empowerment is a cornerstone of the reform process.