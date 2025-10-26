Educators In Irbid Hail King's Call For Modernizing Jordan's Education System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

irbid, Oct. 26 (Petra) Educators welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II's emphasis on the need to develop the education system and make it more attuned to the demands of the modern age, describing the Speech from the Throne before Parliament as an ambitious roadmap for renewing Jordan's educational framework.They told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday that the King's remarks on education reflect his firm belief that building people is the foundation of building the nation and that advanced education is the key entry point to achieving economic and social modernization while enhancing Jordan's competitiveness amid rapid global transformations.Director of Education for the Taybeh and Wasatiyyah districts, Ziyad Jarrah, said the King's directives are a clear call to continue developing education and its methods to foster students' critical and creative thinking rather than rote learning. He noted that education reform is the strongest pillar of a productive society capable of keeping pace with technological advancement.He added that His Majesty stressed the importance of aligning education with modern needs and the labor market, which calls for curriculum modernization, teacher skill development, and broader integration of digital technologies in learning.For her part, Rania Deek, Technical Director of Education in Al-Mazar Al-Shamali District, said the King reaffirmed the centrality of education in national progress, noting that investing in teachers, curricula, and school infrastructure is the most reliable path to building a qualified generation capable of creativity and active participation in development.She highlighted the need for universities and academic institutions to strengthen partnerships with economic and technological sectors to graduate workforces equipped with future-ready skills, in line with the national modernization vision led by His Majesty.Education researcher Mohammad Tayseer Tanash said the King's emphasis on advancing the education system provides the Ministry of Education with a guiding compass for designing its upcoming plans to improve learning quality and progress across its various tracks. He said the ministry is translating the Royal vision into practical programs focusing on improving the school environment, enhancing teacher competence, and expanding the use of educational technology.He added that the Royal speech aligns with the priorities of the educational modernization plan being implemented by the ministry, which includes updating curricula to match labor market needs, encouraging creative thinking among students, and reinforcing values of belonging and citizenship.Tanash noted that through his directives, the King placed all stakeholders before a great national responsibility that requires teamwork between the ministry, educational institutions, and local communities to ensure citizens feel the tangible impact of improved education quality and services.Meanwhile, Chairman of the Irhaba and Zoubia Educational Council, Mohammad Al-Zoumot, said the Royal speech was comprehensive in its educational and developmental dimensions, placing education at the heart of administrative and service reform. He emphasized that advancing education is inseparable from developing the public sector and improving services that affect citizens' daily lives.He added that the King's strong support for education motivates teachers and administrators to work harder to advance the educational process and instill values of patriotism and citizenship among students. He stressed that education has always been a national priority in the King's directives, and its inclusion in the Royal speech underscores His Majesty's forward-looking vision for building a qualified, proactive Jordanian citizen.Al-Zoumot also said that the education community must now move steadily toward digital transformation and strengthen vocational and technical education in line with the state's drive for sustainable development and youth employment.