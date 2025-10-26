403
Kuwait Youth Handball Team Advances To Semifinals After Defeating Iran In Asian Games
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait youth handball team qualified on Sunday for the semifinals after defeating Iran 24-19 in the third Asian Youth Games in Manama.
With this victory, the Kuwaiti team continues to demonstrate its strong presence in the tournament, reflecting its mental and physical readiness and the players' determination to move forward in the competition for the title with a balanced performance and clear confidence on the court.
Although the youth handball team lost its last match against China 37-35, the result did not prevent it from advancing to the next round.
Earlier, Kuwait's youth handball team had achieved a series of consecutive wins, defeating the UAE 37-21, Kazakhstan 42-26, and Thailand 43-15, in Group B of the third Asian Youth Games.
Bahrain is hosting the tournament with the participation of more than 5,000 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian National Olympic Committees, competing in 24 sports, 31 categories, and 253 events.
The Kuwaiti delegation includes 75 male and female athletes competing in 14 sports, including swimming, trampoline, athletics, badminton, table tennis, golf, equestrian jumping and endurance, handball, judo, teqball, taekwondo, muay thai, and jiu-jitsu. (end)
