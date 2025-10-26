403
Riyadh Hosts Int'l Meeting On Two-State Solution, With Kuwait Attending
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The High-Level Coordination Meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution kicked off in Riyadh, with the State of Kuwait attending.
Co-chaired by Saudi Arabia, Norway and the European Union (EU), the meeting focused on the implementation of the New York Declaration, US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and humanitarian aid access to Gaza.
The participating Kuwaiti delegation includes Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Arab Affairs Ahmad Al-Harbish. (end)
