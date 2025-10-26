403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Social Affairs Min. To Launch 'This Is Your Role' Campaign Nov. 2
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, announced Sunday the launch of the national campaign "This Is Your Role," running from November 2 to December 3.
The campaign features broad participation from government and private entities as well as volunteer teams, to help keep Kuwait clean and beautiful.
Speaking to KUNA, the Minister said, "The cleanliness of our homeland, in addition to being a civilized behavior, reflects our authentic values and mirrors our national identity and belonging to this blessed land across generations."
She added the campaign is "more than a call to help clean public places; it is an appeal to national spirit and a reminder that every individual is a key partner in preserving Kuwait's bright image through shared social responsibility-beginning with ourselves and extending to our entire surroundings. Every clean corner and well-kept facility is a building block in our nation's edifice."
She underlined the importance of synergy across all sectors of society to achieve the campaign's goals of fostering a culture of environmental stewardship, maintaining public facilities and encouraging community and volunteer initiatives in this field.
The Minister expressed hope that "This Is Your Role" would help entrench the notion that "cleanliness starts with you and ends with you," serving as a catalyst for greater giving and contribution toward a brighter, purer Kuwait, always a haven of safety and beauty. (end)
oys
The campaign features broad participation from government and private entities as well as volunteer teams, to help keep Kuwait clean and beautiful.
Speaking to KUNA, the Minister said, "The cleanliness of our homeland, in addition to being a civilized behavior, reflects our authentic values and mirrors our national identity and belonging to this blessed land across generations."
She added the campaign is "more than a call to help clean public places; it is an appeal to national spirit and a reminder that every individual is a key partner in preserving Kuwait's bright image through shared social responsibility-beginning with ourselves and extending to our entire surroundings. Every clean corner and well-kept facility is a building block in our nation's edifice."
She underlined the importance of synergy across all sectors of society to achieve the campaign's goals of fostering a culture of environmental stewardship, maintaining public facilities and encouraging community and volunteer initiatives in this field.
The Minister expressed hope that "This Is Your Role" would help entrench the notion that "cleanliness starts with you and ends with you," serving as a catalyst for greater giving and contribution toward a brighter, purer Kuwait, always a haven of safety and beauty. (end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment