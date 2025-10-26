403
Kuwait-Based Charity Starts First Phase Of Gaza Aid Project
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait-based Namaa charity started implementing the first phase of a relief aid project aiming to provide safe and fully-equipped shelter to Palestinians in the north of the Gaza Strip, it said on Sunday.
The first phase of the project entails building more than 100 tents to accommodate displaced Palestinian families in northern Gaza, the Kuwaiti charity's chief executive Marzouq Al-Otaibi said in a statement, describing the initiative as an "urgent response" to mounting calls for aid by thousands of Palestinians who have had to endure a "humanitarian catastrophe," he underlined.
The official went on to cite statistics provided by the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, which show that some 85 percent of Gaza's population has been forcibly displaced, while more than 50 percent of residential infrastructure now lies in ruin, he said.
While the first part of the project is mainly concentrated in northern Gaza, the remaining phases of would cover all parts of the Palestinian enclave, in an endeavor he said aims to dole out "comprehensive" aid running the gamut from healthcare and shelter to food and education, added the official. (end)
