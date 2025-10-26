403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Welcomes Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed the Kuala Lumpur peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia as a significant step towards ending their frontier conflict, establishing permanent peace and achieving security and stability, thus fulfilling both friendly peoples' aspirations.
In a press release, the ministry underlined Kuwait's utter support for all diplomatic efforts to settle conflicts by peaceful means and uphold peace and stability in South Asia and the world.
It also commended the role played by the United States and Malaysia in the conclusion of this peace agreement. (end)
mt
In a press release, the ministry underlined Kuwait's utter support for all diplomatic efforts to settle conflicts by peaceful means and uphold peace and stability in South Asia and the world.
It also commended the role played by the United States and Malaysia in the conclusion of this peace agreement. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment