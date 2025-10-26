Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Welcomes Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal


2025-10-26 03:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed the Kuala Lumpur peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia as a significant step towards ending their frontier conflict, establishing permanent peace and achieving security and stability, thus fulfilling both friendly peoples' aspirations.
In a press release, the ministry underlined Kuwait's utter support for all diplomatic efforts to settle conflicts by peaceful means and uphold peace and stability in South Asia and the world.
It also commended the role played by the United States and Malaysia in the conclusion of this peace agreement. (end)
mt


MENAFN26102025000071011013ID1110249707



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search