Michael Costa Signals Intent With Strong Start At UAE Flat Racing Season Opener

The 2025-2026 UAE flat racing season got off to a flying start at Abu Dhabi Turf Club on Saturday, where a seven-race card saw top local and international jockeys clash in a thrilling opening salvo.

But the headlines belonged to Jebel Ali Stables' Australian trainer Michael Costa, who, after finishing runner-up twice in the UAE trainer's championship, sent a clear message to his rivals that he is ready to make the third time lucky.

Costa swept the two thoroughbred races on the card, recording a remarkable strike rate of 66.7% from three runners. His winners, Manshod in the Capital Speed Sprint and Tabdeel in the Desert Jewel Handicap, were both ridden to victory by Brazilian Silvestre De Sousa, the reigning champion jockey.

Reflecting on his strong start, Costa said, "I'm very happy to kick off the season the right way.

“We started with Manshod, a seven-year-old we've been keen to get to the races. He's still learning his craft, and it's good to see him show us what he can do on the track. Tabdeel started last season with a win in the first thoroughbred race, and he's ready for another solid campaign.

“It's a great way to start the season, and we look forward to what's lies ahead,” he added.“Wishing everyone a safe and happy season."

De Sousa, fresh from claiming his first UAE jockeys' championship in 2024-2025, reinforced his reputation as a force to be reckoned with at the opener. The Brazilian has ridden more than 4,000 winners worldwide. He topped the standings last season with 54 wins, ending the winning streak of 12-time UAE champion Tadhg O'Shea.

However, Costa and De Sousa were not the only horsemen to make an impression. France's Eric Lemartinel, who arrived in the UAE in 2006 to manage the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club stable, and fellow Frenchman Eric Legrix, a former Breeders' Cup Turf-winning jockey, both recorded winners on the card.

Legrix, whose riding career spanned nearly three decades with over 1,500 wins worldwide, including the 1991 victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf on Miss Alleged at Churchill Downs, has the potential to become a familiar figure in the winner's circle.

The day also highlighted the growing diversity and international appeal of racing in Abu Dhabi. Rising Emirati trainers such as Irfan Ellahi, Mohammed Al Shamsi, and Ahmed Al Mehairbi were all among the winners on the card, alongside international jockeys Connor Beasley, Sandro Paiva, Jules Mobian, Michael Sheehy, and Dubai-based former champion jockey Richard Mullen.

The earlier Purebred Arabian races set the tone for what promises to be a typically competitive season. Highlights included Zoha, a three-year-old filly trained by Lemartinel and ridden by Jules Mobian, who took the Al Hosn Fillies contest, and the French-bred Aala'a, ridden by Michael, who won the Qasr Al Muwaiji Mile.

If the opening meeting is anything to go by, the race for the top honors in the UAE over the next five months is sure to be thrilling.