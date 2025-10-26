Nepal Interim PM Adds Popular Youth Figures To Cabinet

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki expanded on Sunday her interim cabinet which was formed in the wake of youth-led uprising last month, inducting two ministers seen as popular among young people.

The unrest on September 8-9 was triggered by a brief ban on social media but fuelled by long-standing frustration over economic hardship and corruption.

Violence during the protests, which led to the collapse of the previous government, killed at least 73 people and left parliament, courts and government buildings in flames.

On Sunday, officials said President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office to the new members of Karki's government: Youth and Sports Minister Bablu Gupta, and Sudha Sharma, who was made minister of health and population.

Gupta, 28, is known for his work with a volunteer organisation called 100's Group which supports underprivileged communities through food drives and education programmes.

Sharma, a doctor by profession, is also an author known for her leadership in maternal and child health policy.

Both supported the youth-led protests as they unfolded last month.

Karki's press coordinator Ram Rawal told AFP on Sunday that the interim prime minister had recommended two additional names for the 10-member cabinet, but that the appointments were put on hold pending consultations.

A source at the president's office told AFP that the cabinet expansion is still incomplete as talks continue with youth representatives.

Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice, took the helm following the protests to steer the Himalayan nation until elections on March 5.

She has pledged to restore order and address calls for clean governance in the country of 30 million.