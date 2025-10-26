UAE Minister Says Indian Community 'Integral' To Nation's Success, Global Connections

The Indian community's contribution to the UAE's progress and multicultural identity was lauded by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, who described their role as 'integral' to the country's success story and its global connections.

Speaking at the 'Emirates Loves India' cultural festival at Dubai's Zabeel Park, Al Kaabi said the Indian diaspora has enriched the UAE in countless ways - through enterprise, creativity, and shared values of respect, trust and tolerance.

Al Kaabi received a rousing welcome when she opened her address in Hindi at the Emirates Loves India mega community event.

Taking the stage before 100,000 people, she greeted the audience in India's national language.“Namaste! Aaj aapke saath yahan hona mere liye bahut sammaan ki baat hai (It's an honour to be with you)", she said, drawing massive applause from the crowd.

Shared values

“To the Indian community, I extend our sincere appreciation. Your contribution is recognised and deeply valued,” she said.“You have made our country richer in culture, stronger in enterprise, and more connected to the world. You have shown that true friendship is not measured by distance, but by shared values such as respect, trust and tolerance.”

Al Kaabi called the event - which celebrates the long-standing cultural and economic ties between the UAE and India - a powerful reflection of a relationship that has stood the test of time.

“The UAE and the Republic of India are connected not only by geography, but by deep human and cultural ties that continue to shape our story,” she said.“Tonight, we celebrate one of the world's most enduring friendships - a bond that continues to inspire cooperation and mutual trust between our countries.”

How the relationship has evolved

The Minister highlighted how the UAE–India relationship has evolved from centuries-old trade and cultural exchange to a modern partnership defined by innovation, investment, and shared ambition.

With bilateral (non-oil) trade exceeding $65 billion in 2024 and increasing by over 25 per cent since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, Al Kaabi said the collaboration between the two nations continues to thrive across diverse sectors - from technology and education to renewable energy and the arts.

“The Indian community is not just part of our story,” she said.“They have helped write some of the most inspiring chapters in the history of our country.”

She also reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to fostering people-to-people engagement through initiatives such as the UAE–India Cultural Council, launched in 2022 to strengthen ties in youth exchange, heritage, education, and tourism.

As music, dance and colour filled the park, Al Kaabi thanked the organisers of 'Emirates Loves India' for creating a platform that celebrates the deep friendship between the two nations.

“Gatherings like these remind us that cultural connection is not just part of our relationship - it is the very heart of it,” she said.“Together, we will continue to build bridges through our shared heritage and open new paths of creativity, innovation and opportunity.”