Look: Over 100,000 Attend Cultural Parade, Live Music Celebrating UAE-India Ties In Dubai

Dubai's Zabeel Park came alive with colour, rhythm, and emotion on Sunday evening as thousands gathered for the second edition of 'Emirates Loves India,' a grand cultural showcase celebrating the deep bond between the UAE and India.

The sprawling lawns turned into a vibrant mosaic of India - with a cultural parade featuring traditional costumes from different states, stalls brimming with regional delicacies, and classical and contemporary dance performances lighting up the main stage.

Organised by 'Emirates Loves India', the event drew a large audience of more than 100,000 people, making it the largest celebration of its kind in the UAE.

From the aroma of street food to the beats of dhol tasha echoing through the grounds, the evening was a sensory journey through India's heart - recreated in the UAE.

Families relaxed on bean bags, children waved tiny flags, and friends and families sat on benches enjoying snacks and conversations. Security was seamlessly managed with police patrolling, helicopter surveillance, and smooth entry and exit points ensuring everyone could celebrate safely and freely.

The event highlighted the creativity, diversity, and talent of the Indian community in the UAE. The programme featured an array of musical and folkloric performances, traditional fashion, handicrafts, and popular Indian cuisine - creating a festive atmosphere that reflected the strong bonds of friendship and cultural harmony between the Emirati and Indian peoples.

“It feels like the whole of India is here - in Dubai, in the UAE,” said India's yoga guru Baba Ramdev, addressing the crowd amid loud cheers.“India believes that the entire world is one family. Our people carry that spirit wherever they go. You all are representatives of our culture - living peacefully here in this beautiful land. India is a rising power because we've held on to our heritage, our values, and the philosophy of oneness and harmony. This excitement and unity make me truly happy.”

For many visitors, the event was more than a celebration - it was a homecoming of sorts.“I've been living here for ten years and finished most of my schooling in Sharjah. I'm originally from West Bengal, but the UAE is home too," said Muskan Alam, a university student born and raised in the UAE.

"I study at GMU and have friends from Pakistan, the Philippines - everywhere. It feels amazing to see such events that bring all cultures together. This is my first time attending Emirates Loves India; my mom is in the parade as part of the AES group. It's just beautiful," he added.

Her father, Mehboob Alam, smiled as he watched the performances.“It's very enjoyable,” he said simply. Meanwhile, their daughter, Myra Amima Alam, a Grade 6 student, added,“It was very nice because everyone was introducing their own culture. It's good to see so many traditions being promoted together.”

A sensory Journey through India - recreated in the UAE

From the energetic dhol tasha beats to the graceful classical dances, the stage reflected India's artistic diversity. Dr Anjali Kadasne, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Al Ain, led one of the dhol tasha groups, proudly continuing a tradition of performance and community spirit.

Sharjah resident Richa Gautam, representing the IPF-UP Council, was among the many who took part in the parade.“I've lived here for 25 years and participated last year too. We're representing Uttar Pradesh this time, walking with pride to showcase our culture. We also have stalls displaying our regional crafts and food. It's a joy to see so many people celebrating India in the UAE.”

For Shalu Chepa, who has lived in the Emirates for 17 years, the event was a reminder of shared values.“The UAE is truly a wonderful country,” she said.“The Diwali celebrations after Diwali, here feel just like home. Events like this show how cultures can come together - it's a symbol of happiness and unity. My daughter is learning about our heritage, and I'm so grateful for the UAE's openness and tolerance.”

On the sidelines, Rashed Al Tamimi, director of Emirates Loves expressed pride at the growing success of the event.“I am honoured to be here at the second edition of Emirates Loves India. This festival is a melting pot where Indian and Emirati cultures meet - through heritage, music, food, and art,” he said.

Al Tamimi added that with the cooperation of Dubai Municipality and the Roads and Transport Authority, multiple access and drop-off points had been created to make the experience smooth and accessible for all visitors.

A. Amarnath, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of India to the United Arab Emirates, said the event captured the true spirit of the two nations' friendship.“Events like this are the heartbeat of India-UAE relations,” he said.“We've achieved so much in trade and investment, and there are frequent high-level exchanges.

"But the real foundation of our relationship is the people-to-people connection - a bond that has existed for centuries. When Dubai celebrates Diwali, it sends a powerful message to the world that diversity is its strength, and that tolerance and coexistence define the future. That is the true message of this evening.”