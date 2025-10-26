How 'Wicked' Helped Ariana Grande Fall In Love With Music Again

Ariana Grande recently shared how working on Wicked helped her reconnect with her passion for music.

According to People, the 32-year-old singer, while speaking in an interview on the Shut Up Evan podcast with Evan Ross Katz, said filming the musical gave her a "genuine spark" that reminded her of why she loves creating songs.

"I felt like a genuine spark, like a reconnection and inspiration and something I mean, maybe I missed it," she said.

"Maybe it's as simple as I missed it," she continued. "But I do feel like you have to miss things in order to learn how to become better, you know what I mean? And I think I learned so much. And then also, I genuinely wanted to do it. I just felt like I couldn't not. It was an inspired moment and I had to write an album and I had to do it."

Grande went on to share that even though the Wicked team warned her about a busy reshoot schedule, she didn't let that stop her from working on her new album.

"I said, Great, that's fine. I'll finish it before then, or I'll finish it after," Grande said.

Her album Eternal Sunshine, which she made while filming Wicked, earned a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In Wicked, Grande plays Glinda, one of the lead roles in the two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. She said returning to set after the Hollywood strikes felt natural. "No, it was there. There was nothing to find. It was so strange, I was like 'Oh, I wonder if this will feel weird.' And as soon as I got there, it was like, done. She was right there, it was wonderful, thank god," Grande shared on the podcast.

The first part of Wicked was released in November 2024, while the second part, Wicked: For Good, is set to arrive in theatres on November 21.