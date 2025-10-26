Selena Gomez Releases New Song 'In The Dark' From 'Nobody Wants This Season 2' Soundtrack
Singer-actor Selena Gomez treated her fans to a new music video. She released a new song titled In The Dark, along with its official music video, recently. The track is part of Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack, which also features artists like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and Finneas, according to People.
In the video directed by Luke Orlando, Gomez is seen wearing an all-black outfit as she walks through large, open spaces, singing about love and acceptance in difficult times.
After releasing the video, Gomez shared a short clip on Instagram, writing, "In The Dark is out now. This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it. "
The song comes after her collaborative album I Said I Loved You First with her husband, Benny Blanco. That album, released earlier this year, was described as a reflection of their love story, from meeting each other to falling in love and dreaming of their future together.
The soundtrack of Nobody Wants This Season 2 includes 19 songs by several artists.
Season 2 of Nobody Wants This is currently streaming, along with its full soundtrack.
