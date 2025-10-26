Tom Aspinall Vs Ciryl Gane: Abu Dhabi Fans Furious After UFC 321 Main Event Ends In No Contest

The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi was buzzing with anticipation as Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, two of the world's top heavyweights, squared off in the main event of UFC 321 for the title. Fans expected a night of explosive action, but the headline fight ended in abrupt disappointment, leaving the crowd of over 13,000 in stunned silence - and boos.

The fight got off to a tense start, with both fighters showing their striking and grappling skills. But late in the first round, an accidental eye poke from Gane left Aspinall unable to continue. The referee, Jason Herzog, called off the bout with just under 30 seconds remaining in Round 1, declaring it a no contest. Aspinall held a cloth to his right eye and was being examined by medical staff.

One of the most anticipated bouts of the year, the sudden stoppage frustrated fans and UFC officials alike.“One of those things - what are you gonna do?” UFC President Dana White said at the post-fight press conference, his disappointment echoing that of the arena.“Both are in shape, other than whatever is wrong with his [Aspinall's] eyes. As soon as possible, we'll have a rematch.”

Aspinall, visibly exasperated, addressed the crowd himself during the post-fight interview:“What am I supposed to do? I can't (expletive) see.” He was promptly sent to the hospital for a check-up, and fans will be eager to see him back in action.

While the outcome left the UFC 321 audience frustrated, it also sets the stage for one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory. With former champion Jon Jones retiring, the heavyweight division remains discredited, and the world will be watching when Aspinall and Gane meet again - hopefully with a definitive winner this time.