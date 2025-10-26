Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QNA Director-General Meets Kazakh Ambassador

2025-10-26 02:12:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Director-General of Qatar News Agency Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.

