Chinese Artist Su Ning's Autobiography Sun And Night Released
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chinese artist, writer, and scholar Su Ning has officially launched his long-awaited autobiography, Sun and Night. The book traces his extraordinary artistic journey across continents, from the misty mountains of Guilin and the deserts of Sudan to the vibrant cultural landscape of Doha, offering readers a profound reflection on art, identity, and the universal language of creativity.
Sun and Night is not just a chronicle of an artist's life; it is a bridge between civilizations. Through the pages of this book, Su Ning revisits his years of cultural exploration in Africa, his artistic collaborations in the Gulf, and his lifelong quest to find harmony between Eastern philosophy and global artistic expression.
Over the past two decades, Su Ning has gained recognition for his Pure Shadow Painting System - a distinctive style that blends Chinese aesthetics with global influences. His works have been exhibited and collected by institutions such as the British Museum, the National Library of Sudan, and the National Museum of Myanmar. He was recognized by the governments of Sudan and Myanmar for his contributions to cultural and artistic exchanges between China and Africa, and between China and Myanmar, helping to bridge many gaps.
The book's release carries special significance, reflecting Su Ning's growing ties with the country's art community and its commitment to fostering cultural dialogue notes.“It's where I've found a new platform to reflect on the past, create in the present, and envision a shared future.”
Published in English, Sun and Night offers rare insights into Su Ning's philosophy of“art as a way of living.” It invites readers to journey with him through deserts, rivers, and cities - each becoming a metaphor for human connection and resilience.
The artist recently designed a symbolic light-wood miniature of the China-Qatar Friendship Memorial Sculpture, featuring a Chinese panda and an Arabian oryx standing side by side in harmony. The piece symbolizes the enduring friendship between China and Qatar, and he hopes it will soon be realized as a large-scale public sculpture in Doha upon approval from the Qatari authorities.
