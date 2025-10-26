403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Captured Turtle Dove Birds Released Into Their Natural Habitat
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Department of Marine Protection has apprehended a group of fishermen who were found hunting a number of Turtle dove birds, in violation of environmental laws and regulations in force in the country
The Ministry explained that the birds were discovered hidden inside one of the fishing blade-->
The Ministry explained that the birds were discovered hidden inside one of the fishing blade-->
The necessary legal action against the violators was immediately taken, while the birds were released back into their natural habitat. This action reflects the Ministry's commitment to protecting wildlife, preserving biodiversity, and maintaining environmental blade-->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment