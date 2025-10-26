Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Captured Turtle Dove Birds Released Into Their Natural Habitat

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Department of Marine Protection has apprehended a group of fishermen who were found hunting a number of Turtle dove birds, in violation of environmental laws and regulations in force in the country
The Ministry explained that the birds were discovered hidden inside one of the fishing


The necessary legal action against the violators was immediately taken, while the birds were released back into their natural habitat. This action reflects the Ministry's commitment to protecting wildlife, preserving biodiversity, and maintaining environmental

