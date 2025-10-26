MENAFN - Amman Net) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday inaugurated the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivered the Speech from the Throne. Following is the full English translation of the Speech from the Throne:" />King inaugurates 20th Parliament's second ordinary session, delivers Speech from the Throne | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيس البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

King inaugurates 20th Parliament's second ordinary session, delivers Speech from the Throne

10/26/2025 - 14:13

His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday inaugurated the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivered the Speech from the Throne.

Following is the full English translation of the Speech from the Throne:

His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday inaugurated the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivered the Speech from the Throne.

Following is the full English translation of the Speech from the Throne:

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Prayers and peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad,

Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,

In the name of God, and with His blessings, we inaugurate the second ordinary session of the Twentieth Parliament.

I stand before you, as I always have, every year in this place, which bore witness to the dawn of our service to this nation.

This nation that has been destined to emerge in the midst of crises, which have never been the exception; rather, crises have been its companion since the very beginning. Thus, our nation has forged its path with determination, and generations of our people have proven at every turn that they stand firm in the face of adversity.

Jordan has grown, despite these crises, becoming stronger as it overcomes them one by one-thanks to the sincere faith of Jordanians in their God, their homeland, and their unity. This is testament to our unique identity as Jordanians, as people of determination.

Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,

I address you and, through your esteemed Parliament, the Jordanian people, my beloved people, the backbone and most precious asset of Jordan.

Some of you may wonder: How does the King feel? Is the King ever concerned?

Yes, the King may feel concern, but he fears only God. He fears nothing else, for he has the unconditional support and strength of Jordanians. This, praise be to God, is the most valuable asset a leader can have.

Yes, Jordanians, who are the guardians of their homeland, who open their doors to shelter the weak and answer the call of those in need.

Jordanians, who learn, to teach others, who sow, to nourish, who excel, and raise our standing high among other nations.

Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,

We have come a long way with the reforms we have undertaken, but there is still a long journey ahead of us, and it requires hard, unparalleled work.

This Parliament has a responsibility to carry through what has been achieved in the political modernisation track, and to bolster party-based parliamentary action in service of the homeland-nothing else but this homeland.

And we must continue to implement our Economic Modernisation Vision in order to sustain growth, establish megaprojects, attract investment, create job opportunities, and enhance living standards.

Today, we do not have the luxury of time, nor is there room for complacency. We must continue to develop the public sector so that citizens can benefit from the impact of improved services.

We must also enhance our education system, keeping pace with the changing demands of our times. And we must continue to develop our healthcare system, and modernise the transport sector to be more efficient in supporting development and improving quality of life.

Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,

Over the decades, our region and the world have witnessed wars, conflicts, and economic crises.

The crises have changed, but Jordan remains strong, rooted in the legacy of those who built this nation on the values of pride and dignity, protected by its valiant Arab Army, the descendants of heroes who have been and always will be the guardians of this land, and the defenders of this great nation.

Whatever trials may come, know this: Here stand the men who walk in the footsteps of King Hussein-and they are a force to be reckoned with. From this sacred soil was born the spirit of valour, the spirit of the proud youth of Jordan-among them my son and your son, Al Hussein-united in their service as soldiers of this nation.

Today, we stand witness to the tragedy endured by our brothers and sisters in Gaza, who continue to persevere. To them we say: We stand with you as brothers, supporting you with all that we can.

And we will continue to send relief aid and to provide essential medical services on the ground.

We will also not accept the continuation of violations in the West Bank. The stance of Jordanians is firm and unyielding, just like their nation.

And Jordan will continue, with honour and integrity, its historical role of safeguarding Jerusalem's Muslim and Christian holy sites, under the Hashemite Custodianship.

Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,

Serving our nation is a sacred duty that we all share. There is no reason to fear for Jordan, which remains secure and steadfast with its people and institutions. And it will remain so evermore, with the grace of God Almighty.

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.”

Earlier, an official ceremony was held on His Majesty's arrival at Parliament, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The King was received by the heads of the three branches of government, and several senior officials and officers.

Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, a number of Royal Family members, senior officials and officers, as well as members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps in Jordan attended the speech.