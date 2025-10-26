Zurich Protesters Denounce Rising Rents And Luxury Renovations

The demonstration, part of growing tenant activism in Swiss cities, reflected anger over real estate speculation and displacement amid Zurich's tightening housing market.

It was organised by the Wohndemo-Bündnis (a housing protest alliance) and left-wing alternative circles. They deliberately did not apply for a permit.“Real estate sharks won't ask us even if they raise our rent or demolish our homes,” they wrote on the Wohndemo website.

