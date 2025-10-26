Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zurich Protesters Denounce Rising Rents And Luxury Renovations

Zurich Protesters Denounce Rising Rents And Luxury Renovations


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Several hundred protesters braved heavy rain in Zurich on Saturday for an unauthorised housing march denouncing“luxury renovations, wrecking balls and rising rents.” This content was published on October 26, 2025 - 10:00 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The demonstration, part of growing tenant activism in Swiss cities, reflected anger over real estate speculation and displacement amid Zurich's tightening housing market.

It was organised by the Wohndemo-Bündnis (a housing protest alliance) and left-wing alternative circles. They deliberately did not apply for a permit.“Real estate sharks won't ask us even if they raise our rent or demolish our homes,” they wrote on the Wohndemo website.

