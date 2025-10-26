Female Swiss Company Commander Alleged To Have Beaten Recruits
-
Français
fr
Une commandante de compagnie aurait frappé des recrues à Lenzburg
Original
Read more: Une commandante de compagnie aurait frappé des recrues à Len
The person concerned has now been assigned to another command, an army spokesman told Keystone-SDA on Sunday, going back on a report in 20 Minuten. A further assessment of the case will be made once the current proceedings have been concluded. With regard to this procedure, which is subject to the secrecy of the investigation, the army cannot provide any information.+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
One of the recruits involved described the incident to the website:“The young man was on patrol with two comrades. They stopped at a service station to buy a beer, which is not allowed,” he explained.+ Upcoming Swiss vote on compulsory civic service for all
The commander heard about this and summoned him and his friends to the gym. There she confiscated their phones. Suddenly, she hit the recruit with her fist,“over and over again in the chest area”, quotes the portal. One classmate was pushed and another slapped.
Translated from French by DeepL/dsMore More Moving abroad “Will I have to do military service when I return to Switzerland?”
This content was published on Sep 5, 2023 Military service in Switzerland always raises questions for young Swiss Abroad.Read more:“Will I have to do military service when I return to Switzerl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment