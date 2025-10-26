Hyperglycemia, Hypertension, And Hyperlipidemia Markedly Increase Cardiovascular Risk. HKU's P-CARDIAC AI Model Enables Personalised Risk Stratification And Resource Optimised Care.

Professor Celine Chui Sze-ling, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing (middle), and Dr David Lui Tak-wai (right), Specialist in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, and both from the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and Biu, patient with cardiovascular disease (left), present interim HEARTWISE findings. They encourage expanded patient participation to broaden P-CARDIAC's implementation, supporting long-term goals of enhancing cardiovascular disease management and reducing Hong Kong's healthcare burden.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.